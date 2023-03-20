China is fully reopening for tourism

China is fully opening for tourism in the hope of boosting the economy.

Almost three years after China closed its borders to foreign visitors in an attempt to manage Covid-19, China is fully reopening.

On March 15, 2023, China began issuing visas in all categories for foreigners. This move comes after China declared victory over the virus in February 2023.

Travelers to China still have to follow Covid-19 protocols. The protocols include a required coronavirus test 48 hours before departure. Additionally, visitors are required to fill in their test results in their health declaration forms for customs.

Source: forbes.com