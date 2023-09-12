Business in Asia / Hospitality / Thailand

TAT wants global tourists to see Thailand as a sustainable destination

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working on a campaign to make tourists from all over the world see Thailand as a sustainable place that prioritizes ecological protection. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, the Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand stated.

Thapanee said that the aim is to make Thailand and eco-friendly destination to ensure that the tourism sector is not harming the world.

The newly appointed TAT governor, who took charge on September 1, said that the tourism sector is confronting threats from environmental matters. She spoke about wildfires in the northern part of Thailand, which affected the tourism industry for months.

Thapanee said that this has discourages tourists from returning to Thailand, and that TAT need to alter the perception of tourists. She stated that sustainable tourism is something that many foreign travelers desire.

TAT has advanced its own Sustainable Tourism Goals, founded on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, for achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas discharges by 2050.

Source: travelandtourworld.com

Related posts:

Thailand holds “Amazing Thailand Roadshow” in Norway and Denmark to promote sustainable tourism shwedagon pagoda myanmar yangonUnique Yangon: “Blood” splatters and men in skirts Finland tourism needs more time to recover Myanmar’s tourism rebounds with influx of Chinese visitors

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *