TAT wants global tourists to see Thailand as a sustainable destination

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is working on a campaign to make tourists from all over the world see Thailand as a sustainable place that prioritizes ecological protection. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon, the Governor of Tourism Authority of Thailand stated.

Thapanee said that the aim is to make Thailand and eco-friendly destination to ensure that the tourism sector is not harming the world.

The newly appointed TAT governor, who took charge on September 1, said that the tourism sector is confronting threats from environmental matters. She spoke about wildfires in the northern part of Thailand, which affected the tourism industry for months.

Thapanee said that this has discourages tourists from returning to Thailand, and that TAT need to alter the perception of tourists. She stated that sustainable tourism is something that many foreign travelers desire.

TAT has advanced its own Sustainable Tourism Goals, founded on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, for achieving net-zero greenhouse-gas discharges by 2050.

Source: travelandtourworld.com