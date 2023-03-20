Indonesia and Norway agree to enhance economic cooperation

The Indonesian and Norwegian authorities have agreed to enhance cooperation in the economic sector.

The commitment was conveyed during the recent meeting between the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Expert Staff, Dida Gardera, and the Norwegian Deputy Foreign Minister Erling Rimestad.

The agreement includes cooperating on the Indonesia–European Free Trade Association Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (Indonesia–EFTA CEPA) agreed upon in 2018.

One of the aspects of the cooperation is the implementation of digital trade, which is consistent with Indonesia’s efforts to promote digital transformation.

The two countries also discussed sustainable trade and development, which Indonesia has previously committed to support. They also discussed Indonesia’s regulations on halal certification, which could affect Norwegian imports to Indonesia.

In response, Gardera said that Indonesia is currently undergoing policy reform, which includes changes to the halal certification mechanism.

“We also discussed the latest regulation on transparency and human rights aspects of a business process in Norway, as Indonesia is now developing a policy of business management and human rights,” the ministry official said.

The meeting also discussed foreign trade agreements (FTA) between Indonesia and other parties, palm oil issues, and carbon trade, particularly in the agriculture sector, as well as the maritime sector, primarily in transportation and logistics.

At the end of the meeting, both sides agreed to continue enhancing communication to address mutual issues.

