Thailand collabs with Netflix to attract more tourists via cruise ships

Thailand’s government announced a collaboration with the leading streaming platform, Netflix, to boost tourism and attract more tourists to visit the country via cruise ships, reported the Pattaya News.

The collaboration will be the creation of a travel guide that will navigate tourists to locations featured in movies, according to Anucha Burapachaisri, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister.

The reason the Thai government has focused on cruises is because they were one of the most popular forms of tourism transportation among foreign tourists from Europe, the United States, and other countries in Asia.

Anucha added the government had upgraded several ports in the country to facilitate cruise ships, thus, this could be an interesting development, especially for Scandinavian people who are looking to explore Thailand via cruising experience.

