Strong revival of global tourists to Thailand on Airbnb

Airbnb stays reserved in Thailand more than doubled last year compared to 2020, where Bangkok came out as the preferred place for worldwide travelers on Airbnb.

The capital city of Thailand appeared as the number one sought after destination internationally for Airbnb guests in the third quarter of 2022. It also ended up as number five on Airbnb’s list of top most popular international travel destinations in 2023.

Thailand has predicted that 25-30 million travelers will arrive in 2023. This is an increas from 11 million worldwide visitors last year.

Last year, Bangkok remained the highest booked Thai destination on Airbnb, closely followed by Phuket, Pattaya, Koh Samui and Chiang Mai.

The revival of outbound travel in China has been a contributing factor for the recovery in global travelers in Thailand. The Chinese travelers continues to be profitable for Thailand this year.

Source: travelandtourworld.com