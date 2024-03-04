The Norwegian King Harald arrived at Rikshospitalet in Oslo on Sunday night on 3 March 2024 after flying from Langkawi in Malaysia on Sunday morning. According to the Norwegian Royal Palace the flight went well and the King is recovering from the incident. King Harald will stay at the hospital in the coming days to receive further treatment and to get rest. The King is sick leave the next to weeks and Crown Prince Haakon will take over the King’s obligations.

King Harald was transported on a SAS Boeing 737-700, which has been rebuilt into an evacuation flight in 2022, when it was used to fly injured, Ukrainian soldiers to hospitals in other countries. According to the Norwegian media VG, 98.000 watched the King landing in the airport in Norway.

The King has been hospitalized in Malaysia after falling ill with an infection on Tuesday 27 February 2024. The King received a temporary pacemaker on saturday to ensure a safe journey home. He was on a private holiday in Malaysia with Queen Sonja.

Source: VG