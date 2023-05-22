China to allow group tours from Taiwan

China is letting travel agencies resume the sale of group tours for Taiwan residents to visit the mainland. This is according to a Reuters report quoting China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The easing of regulations for tour group movements between China and Taiwan has been effective since Friday, May 19.

“We warmly welcome Taiwan compatriots to visit the mainland,” a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office said.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on Friday saying that travel agencies and online travel companies will resume inbound group tours for Taiwan residents.

Spring Airlines currently operates a Shanghai-Taipei flight every Friday.

Source: ttrweekly.com