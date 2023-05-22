China / General news / Taiwan

China to allow group tours from Taiwan

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

China is letting travel agencies resume the sale of group tours for Taiwan residents to visit the mainland. This is according to a Reuters report quoting China’s Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council.

The easing of regulations for tour group movements between China and Taiwan has been effective since Friday, May 19.

“We warmly welcome Taiwan compatriots to visit the mainland,” a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office said.

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism issued a notice on Friday saying that travel agencies and online travel companies will resume inbound group tours for Taiwan residents.

Spring Airlines currently operates a Shanghai-Taipei flight every Friday.

Source: ttrweekly.com

Related posts:

China resumes outbound tours to 40 more countries – including Denmark Danish Embassy urges Danes to install the ‘Rejseklar’ Travel app Thai government announced new travel policy regarding COVID19 Why do elderly Nordic tourists re-visit Thailand?

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *