Eight new Thai airlines to debut in 2024

2024 will witness the entry of eight new Thai airlines into the aviation industry. The move is clear sign of an industry, hoping to capitalizing on the anticipated revival in both local and international travel. The Ministry of Transport has granted operating licenses to these carriers, including the aviation company “Really Cool Airlines.”

The airlines are all gearing up to provide scheduled services on medium- to long-haul international routes. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand revealed that these airlines have also been authorized to import a combined total of 60 aircrafts.

In a bid to secure a portion of the projected 35 million foreign visitors expected in 2024, these new players will face competition from established airlines like Thai Airways and Thai AirAsia. The target is to tap into the traffic of over 130 million passengers anticipated to pass through the country’s six main airports this year.

Source: Bangkok Post