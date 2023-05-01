China to release Chinese man who reported on Covid-19 outbreak

A source said that the Chinese government was to release a Chinese man, Fang Bin, after three years in prison for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.”

According to The Press Democrat, Fang’s case is part of Beijing’s crackdown on criticism of China’s early handling of the pandemic, as the ruling Communist Party seeks to control the narrative of the country.

Back in early 2020, Fang reported videos of overcrowded hospitals and bodies during the COVID-19 outbreak on his social media.

His last post on Twitter was of a piece of paper reading, “All citizens resist, hand power back to the people.”

However, the Associated Press and Wuhan’s public security bureau offices could not confirm Fang’s release.

