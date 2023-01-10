“No significant risk of Covid-19 spreading from China to Denmark,” says Danish Epidemic Commission

Denmark’s Health Ministry stated on Monday, 9 January 2023 that “there is no binding requirement” for arrivals from China to test for Covid-19 before entering Denmark.

However, there will be free antigen testing offered to all passengers who travel through direct flights from China to help prevent infection.

The Danish Epidemic Commission added that there is “no significant risk of COVID-19 spreading from China to Denmark, or significant risk of the introduction of new virus variants, as there is high population immunity in Denmark.”

Moreover, the Danish National Center for the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases came to the same conclusion, reported Xinhua News Agency.

Source: https://english.news.cn/20230110/23d64017eb4649358d37cc6c74429d3c/c.html