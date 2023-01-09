Philippines border control measures remain “sufficient” as China Zero-Covid-19 end

The Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) announced on Sunday, 8 January 2023 that the country’s border control measures remain “sufficient” as China’s Zero-Covid-19 policy was over.

“We are currently implementing heightened surveillance and monitoring. Existing protocols are still sufficient. There is not yet a need to implement stricter border controls for in-bound international travelers,” said the DOH in a statement.

Like many countries in Europe, arrivals from China are required to present a negative Covid-19 test before entering the Philippines.

According to Manila Bulletin, the DOH reported that eight Filipinos who arrived in the country from China tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Currently, eighty-nine close contacts with the infected individuals, which were previously identified, are being monitored.

