Malaysia joins USA, India and Japan in requiring COVID testing from Chinese travelers

The Malaysian government has announced passengers and wastewater from China is required by undergo COVID testing upon arrival to Malaysia.

Minister of Health, Zaliha Mustafa, stated temperatures of all travelers from China will be screened while passengers with a fever or any symptoms will be subject to COVID testing.

– The Ministry of Health in Malaysia’s capitol, Kuala Lumpur, has introduced the specific precautions to prevent COVID from China in spreading throughout Malaysia, Mustafa said.

With the reaction to the development in Chinese COVID decease, Malaysia joined USA, India, Italy and Japan.

According to Danish tabloid media, Ekstra Bladet, experts in global health has expressed concerns that up to a million Chinese could potentially be affected with COVID every day.

Since China’s rules on lockdown and COVID testing have been among the most strict in the world, a large part of the Chinese population have not been affected with COVID and the immunity is therefore extremely low.

A concern with the spread of COVID in China and a doubt about official data led to an emergency meeting in Brussels to coordinate EU Member States’ reactions to the lifting of COVID restrictions in China. The meeting did not lead to any results on the matter.

Source: https://www.bt.dk/udland/malaysia-vil-teste-alle-rejsende-fra-kina-for-feber