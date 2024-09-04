Chinese brands struggle amid surge in Danish electric vehicle sales

Electric vehicle sales in Denmark are soaring. In August alone, 55% of all new car registrations were fully electric. This marks a significant milestone for the Danish market. However, Chinese automakers are struggling to make their mark. Despite launching extensive advertising campaigns and opening showrooms, Chinese brands like BYD and Xpeng are not seeing strong sales.

The BYD Dolphin, the best-selling Chinese model in August, only reached 29th place overall with 143 units sold. Xpeng’s G6 followed closely but still lagged behind. Chinese brands are finding it tough to compete in a market dominated by established players.

Throughout 2024, BYD holds a modest 1.6% market share, placing 20th among all car brands in Denmark. Consumer hesitation and pricing seem to be the main hurdles. Danish buyers are still wary of committing to Chinese electric vehicles. This reluctance is reflected in sales figures, where non-Chinese brands continue to dominate.

Experts suggest that for Chinese automakers to succeed in Denmark, they must introduce lower-priced models. The market is receptive to electric vehicles, but Chinese brands need to align better with local expectations.