Supporting free expression: Danish IMS at Maki Fiesta in the Philippines

by Miriam Soukaina Nenni
The Danish Embassy in the Philippines also participated in the festival, sharing its commitment to creating a resilient media landscape and safer spaces for open and inclusive discourse.

Denmark-based IMS (International Media Support) spoke at the first-ever Maki Fiesta in the Philippines. The media festival provided a platform for celebrating free expression, democracy, and the creative economy.

Senior advisor at IMS, Henrik Grunnet, delivered a key address on tackling news avoidance, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and formulating effective solutions:

“We are working and collaborating with partners to address the need for solutions. We will present the topic as we did today or simply sit down and discuss it,” Henrik Grunnet said at the festival.

IMS advocates for constructive journalism, encouraging media outlets to focus on solutions rather than merely reporting conflicts. This approach is part of IMS’s mission to promote free expression and democratic values in media globally.

