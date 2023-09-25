The Chinese car industry is going all in on flying electric cars

After the country’s huge success with EV’s, the Chinese car industry is now going all in on flying electric cars.

The Chinese EV company, Xpeng, is currently developing the sixth-generation electric car, which it hopes to launch in 2025. The model, which looks like a car and are able to drive on roads, will be shown to the public for the first time next week.

“Many companies are working on developing similar flying cars, but they all have different visions. Ours is quite special, since we focus on targeting ordinary consumers. We hope to lower the threshold for flying cars, and as costs and the supply chain mature, we hope that everyone will be able to use them,” says Monique Zhang, head of communication at XPeng.

Source: svt.se