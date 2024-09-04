Finland / General news / Philippines

Finnish man drowns in the Philippines after jumping off a boat

- by Miriam Soukaina Nenni - Leave a Comment
The incident occured at Hundred Islands in Pangasinan, Philippines.

A Finnish tourist, Simo Taneli Tynys, 44, from Jyväskylä, Finland, tragically drowned on August 31 after jumping off a rented boat near Romulo Island, part of the Hundred Islands National Park.

According to local police, Tynys and his companions had just arrived in the area to swim when he unexpectedly leaped into the water. Moments later, his companion, Dinah Lucero Riel, 38, discovered him floating unresponsive.

Rescuers attempted to revive Tynys with first aid, but he remained unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital by attending physician Al Bryan Flores. The incident is under further investigation.

