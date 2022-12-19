Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Norway / Singapore

China BYD to launch new EV brand in 2023

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

China’s automaker, BYD, is to launch a new electric vehicle brand, “professional and personal” in 2023.

It will be an addition to Yangwang, a premiere brand, added the company’s branding assistant general manager.

According to Car and Bike, the firm’s senior executive said that the upcoming launch was influenced by the expanding sales in this year and the past.

It has been making a wider selling in several markets Norway, New Zealand, Singapore, Brazil, Costa Rica and Colombia.

Source: https://www.carandbike.com/news/china-s-byd-to-launch-a-second-new-ev-brand-in-2023-executive-3204610

