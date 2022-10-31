Chinese EV “Xpeng” to expand in Denmark market

Several Chinese electric vehicle brands including Xpeng, SAIC’s MG, BYD, and Aiways were displaying their latest design during the recent Denmark’s eCarExpo 2022.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the newcomer among intelligent electric vehicle manufacturers like Xpeng is expecting to establish the brand and expand their business in the European market.

“We opened our first store in the city center of Copenhagen, opposite the world-famous Tivoli gardens, a very prime location. It’s an experience store, the first of hopefully many where customers can come and see our technologies, our products and test our cars,” Jens Olesen, managing director of Xpeng Denmark said.

He also shared that customers in Denmark and Europe are particularly drawn to Xpeng cars for their safety and design.

Though he added that expanding in the European market will be challenging.

“We’re up against some of the big, traditional, and well-established brands with big budgets and a hundred years of business operation in the market. So our main challenge is to get our foothold in a very big and evolved industry as a newcomer,” said Olesen.

Source: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202210/29/WS635c8f48a310fd2b29e7f372.html