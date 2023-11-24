Business in Asia / China / Energy / Norway / Sustainability

Chinese JA Solar’s products pass EPD Assessment in Norway

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Chinese JA Solar has passed the Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) assessments in Norway. The company’s products are now registered on the EPD systems of Norway and Italy, reinforcing JA Solar’s commitment to eco-friendly design and sustainable manufacturing.

“JA Solar’s ongoing work in eco-friendly design, carbon footprint reduction, and sustainable manufacturing continues to gain important third-party verification,” says JA Solar.

“This accomplishment enhances the company’s influence and competitiveness in the market,” the company added.

EPD, an environmental declaration, provides a comprehensive assessment of a product’s environmental impact throughout its lifecycle. The recognition is an esteemed tool, making JA Solar’s products more competitive in the international market.

Source: prnewswire.com

