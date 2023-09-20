China has forced the price of solar cells to plummet in Europe

The price on solar cells is currently historically low on the commodity market.

The huge price drop is due to the market for polysilicon – a crucial ingredient in manufacturing solar cells – has been overflooded by major Chinese suppliers, that has ramped up production.

“This is a dramatic price drop,’ says Jan Vedde, head of solar cells at European Energy to Finans.dk.

Currently, a kilogram of polysilicon costs 10.7 dollars. At the start of 2022, the price was 30 dollars.

This affects the consumer prices as well. At the Danish company Viasol, the most common solar cell system for a detached house has decreased from approximately DKK 150,000 to around DKK 120,000.

However, the market outlook indicates that a minimal price increase is on the way in China.

