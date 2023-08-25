Chinese ships and aircraft in Taiwan’s safe zone

13 Chinese military aircrafts have been registered in Taiwan’s air safety zone along with five naval vessels near the island. This is according to Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. The ships were patrolling in combat readiness, according to the authorities in Taiwan.

“22 Chinese fighter jets, bombers, drones and surveillance planes have been observed. 13 of these entered Taiwan’s response zone,” the defense ministry said.

They stated that Taiwan in response have sent planes and ships to keep an eye on the Chinese.

On Saturday, August 19, China held drills around Taiwan. This was seen as an angry response after Taiwan’s Vice President William Lai made a brief stopover in the US this month. China considers democratically ruled Taiwan part of its territory.

China has not announced new drills since Saturday, but often conducts missions in the area around the island without prior notice.

