Singaporean food agency calls out Finnish brand

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has detected gluten in a pack of oats from the Finnish brand, Honest to Goodness’ – despite the packaging claiming the opposite.

Singapore’s food regulations prohibit having false information or misleading claims on pre-packed food products. That’s why SFA reached out to the importer of the Finnish brand, Little Farms, on 23 August and asked to recall the product as a precautionary measure.

They went on to advise people with gluten- allergies or intolerance to not consume the product, and said to seek medical support if anybody has already consumed the oats and now feel concerned.

Since then, the sale of the product has been stopped by the importer.

