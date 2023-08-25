Icelandic Dohop collaborates with Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet on partnership

Icelandic technology company Dohop will empower a new interlining agreement between Norse Atlantic Airways and Thai Vietjet. The collaboration is aimed at providing passengers with a wider variety of connections.

The new partnership follows the launch of Norwegian Norse Atlantic Airways’ service from Oslo to Bangkok. It will offer Norse customers access to many popular destinations across Thailand. These includes Phuket, Krabi and Chiang Mai.

“This collaboration between Norse and Thai Vietjet is the perfect example of how alternative interlining can help airlines tap into new pools of demand and serve more customers,” said David Gunnarsson, CEO of Dohop.

“Both airlines will be well positioned to unlock new commercial opportunities together and offer even more choice to their travelers. All without the constraints of traditional interline or codeshare agreements,” he added.

“Combined with our previously announced airline partners, we will be able to provide even greater choice and convenience for passengers wishing to travel across the Atlantic,” Zoe Osborne, Head of Commercial Partnerships at Norse Atlantic Airways, said about the expansion.

Source: laranews.net