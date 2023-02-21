Consul General of Denmark meets with Nantong mayor

Mikael Hemniti Winther, the Consul General of Denmark went to Nantong in East China to attend the signing ceremony between the Danish Company Nim Tech and Shanghai-based Zhongxun Tech.

Nim Tech and Zhongxun Tech are expected to build a welding robot and manufacturing base in Nantong. The project is expected to generate 600 million yuan in sales revenue per year.

Wu Xinming, the mayor of Nantong said that the city’s marine industries have experienced a rapid growth the recent years, with sales exceeding $21.89 billion in 2022.

Denmark is known for its shipbuilding and marine equipment manufacturing industries, the mayor added.

He expressed hope that both sides will engage in a broader cooperation in these industries, and that they will further expand cooperation in marine economy and marine technology development.

Winther thanked Nantong authorities for their support to local Danish companies and stated, that Denmark has a strong marine economy. He then added, that Nantong and Denmark both possess promising prospects for cooperation in marine economy.

Source: thenanjinger.com