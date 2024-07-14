New Swedish Security Strategy focuses more on China

Sweden published a new Security Strategy on 4 July 2024 to replace it’s previous document from 2017. Russia’s war against Ukraine is naturally the major focus of the strategy document, but it is also significant how the Swedish government sees China as more of a threat against Sweden than before, writes the Swedish journalist Jojje Olsson in Kinamedia.se

“It is also remarkable how China is mentioned 20 times in the new national security strategy, compared to only once in the 2017 document, event though the two are of similar length,” Jojje Olsson writes.

A central quote from page 12 in the 31 pages government policy document shows the new Swedish concern regarding China:

“China’s totalitarian development, geopolitical ambitions and efforts to reshape the rules-based world order pose a threat to Sweden’s national security. China’s military rearmament and modernization affect security in Asia and throughout the world. China’s modernization and expansion of its nuclear capabilities, coupled with a lack of transparency or commitment to arms control and non-proliferation of nuclear weapons issues, can affect strategic stability and, in the long term, also have consequences for strategic deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic region. China’s deepening partnership with Russia and indirect support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine contribute to the serious security situation in Europe. China has been moving in an increasingly totalitarian direction. The central role of the party is emphasized and the repression of dissidents and certain ethnic groups, such as the Uighurs, has worsened.

China’s ambition to become a world leader in new technology and its use of cyber capabilities also have consequences for our security and competitiveness. Furthermore, China’s ‘military-civil fusion’ requires private Chinese companies to share their technology with the Chinese military. Chinese actors also conduct systematic intelligence activities and security-threatening activities against Sweden and Swedish interests.

The broad range of methods that mainly Russia but also China, Iran and other actors use to influence Sweden can be grouped together under the heading of ‘hybrid threats’. These actors strive to exploit all vulnerabilities in our society to achieve their political or other objectives. The threats are aimed at actors at all levels of the Swedish public sector, but also at civil society, the private sector and individuals. The methods include cyber attacks, undue influence, economic pressure, sabotage, impact on critical flows, migration as an instrument of pressure, unlawful intelligence activities and the execution of attacks and other acts of violence.”

Source: Kinamedia.se