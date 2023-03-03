Vestas completes factory sale to KK Wind

Vestas has completed the sales of its converters and controls business to KK Wind Solutions. Vestas will be transferring three converters and controls factories to KK Wind.

The acquisition covers three sites in Denmark, India and China and includes 600 of Vestas’ staff, which will join KK.

The factories in question are Vestas’ factory in Hammel, Denmark, which employs around 280 people. The converter factory in China that employs around 220 people and the company’s converter factory in Oragadam, India, which employs around 50 people.

As part of the partnership, KK will be the exclusively supplier of converters and control panels to Vestas. The partnership will further advance with co-development of all future Vestas converters.

The two companies have agreed on several transactional service agreements to ensure business continuity and stable operations throughout the integration period.

“I’m very excited about the next chapter of our partnership with KK Wind Solutions. I look forward to growing the wind energy supply chain together, said Tommy Rahbek Nielsen, Executive Vice-president at Vestas.

KK is owned by the Danish investment company, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and employs over 2,200 people. The company is a supplier of power electronics solutions to Siemens Gamesa, Vestas, and GE Renewables. It has its headquarters in Ikast, Denmark.

