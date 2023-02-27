Climate Executive Dialogue between Nordic countries and Philippines wrap up

The recent meeting, Climate Executive Dialogue, between Nordic countries and the Philippines wrapped up successfully.

According to the Finnish Embassy in Manila Facebook page, all parties discussed effective ways to achieve the sustainable development agenda and advance climate action for an environmentally-friendly future.

“The Nordic countries aim to be the most sustainable and integrated region in the world. I hope that the Nordic Cooperation model and experience, in general, is something of interest for this region (the Philippines included), as well,” said Finland’s Ambassador Juha Pyykkö.

At the meeting, all four Nordic embassies: the Finnish Embassy in Manila, the Embassy of Denmark in the Philippines, the Royal Norwegian Embassy in Manila, and Embassy of Sweden in Manila joined the meeting along with other notable attendees including Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga and Negros Oriental 1st District Rep. Jocelyn Limkaichong, vice-chair of the House committee on climate change, Honorary Consuls Mr. Jose Franco Soberano (Cebu) and Mr. Anthony Peralta (Davao).

