Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam welcomes new trainee

The Embassy of Norway in Hanoi, Vietnam recently welcomed a new trainee, Kine Høve Johnsen, to work at the embassy for the next six months.

Originally, she is from Harstad, a small town in the Northern part of Norway.

She had studied International Environmental and Development Studies at the Norwegian University of Life Science (NMBU), followed by a master’s in Technology, Innovation and Knowledge with specialization in Innovation Politics at the University of Oslo (UiO).

“I believe this experience would be useful when I start on my PhD this autumn, where I will work with topics that relate to some of the focus areas of the Embassy,” writes Johnsen on the embassy’s Facebook page.

