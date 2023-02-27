Community news / Norway / Vietnam

Norwegian Embassy in Vietnam welcomes new trainee

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Kine Høve Johnsen via Embassy of Norway in Hanoi Facebook page.

The Embassy of Norway in Hanoi, Vietnam recently welcomed a new trainee, Kine Høve Johnsen, to work at the embassy for the next six months.

Originally, she is from Harstad, a small town in the Northern part of Norway.

She had studied International Environmental and Development Studies at the Norwegian University of Life Science (NMBU), followed by a master’s in Technology, Innovation and Knowledge with specialization in Innovation Politics at the University of Oslo (UiO).

“I believe this experience would be useful when I start on my PhD this autumn, where I will work with topics that relate to some of the focus areas of the Embassy,” writes Johnsen on the embassy’s Facebook page.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=570250628482122&set=a.248301150677073

Related posts:

Danish union blames Amazon for abuse of Chinese students Nordic embassies supports the world of diversity Embassy of Norway to organize “Vietnam Wind Power” event Vietnamese Minister of Public Security welcomes new Norwegian Ambassador

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *