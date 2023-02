Chinese e-commerce platform, Meituan, has launched drone services for delivery food and beverage in China.

The service is widely used in many commercial areas including Shenzhen, southern China’s Guangdong Province to provide convenience to consumers.

In this video reported by Xinhua News Agency, the drone is delivering bubble milk tea to one of the consumers in Shenzhen.

Source: https://mgronline.com/china/detail/9660000018494