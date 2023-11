Women’s World Floorball Championships is returning to Singapore next month, after 18 years, the Norwegian Embassy in Singapore writes on Facebook.

From 2 December to 10 December, Team Norway will compete with 15 other top teams in the 48 matches at the Singapore Sports Hub. If you wish to come cheer for Team Norway, then you can secure your tickets here and show up at 5pm on 2 December!

Source: Norwegian Embassy in Singapore