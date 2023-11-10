Laos reports rise of foreign tourists so far

Laos’s Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism recently reported a rise of foreign tourists visiting Laos in the first nine months of 2023, resulting in more than 2.4 million foreign tourists.

The rise was 285 percent higher than the same period last year, consisting of people coming from many regions like Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and most of all from the ASEAN countries, which was more than 1.6 million, according to Lao News Agency.

Traveling to Laos has become easier in the past. A part of this was due to the China-Laos Railway passing through northern Laos’ Luang Prabang and Oudomxay province.

For next year, the Asian countries expected the number of foreign tourists to reach 4.6 million. The government along with local businesses have prepared for the campaign, “Visit Laos Year 2024,” which will be officially launched on 23 November 2023.

The source reported that all related sectors of tourism have planned to improve services at hotels, restaurants, and tourist attractions to ensure visitors’ satisfaction.

Scandinavians who are thinking of exploring another country that beholds interesting cultures and traditions in South East Asia can put Laos on their list of upcoming trips.

Source: Big News Network