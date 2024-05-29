Community news / Denmark / Indonesia

Tour of Carlsberg brewery in Jakarta

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
Danish brewer Carlsberg said on Thursday it had agreed to buy Canadian Waterloo Brewing. Photo: Carlsberg

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Indonesia invites to an exclusive tour of the local Carlsberg brewery in Jakarta. The event is held in collaboration with Carlsberg’s local partner PT Delta Djakarta. The tour will take place on 11 June 2024 at 3 to 5 PM local time

Visitors will be taken to the local brewery, see the lab, get taken through the packaging process and hear speeches by local partners in the production industry. The tour will be followed by a dinner and of course beer.

NordCham Indonesia encourages visitors to get insight in how Nordic companies work with local partners and inspire future collaborations. The event is free of charge for all members.

Sign up for the tour here.

