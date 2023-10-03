Come to the Danish Christmas Bazaar in Hong Kong

The Danish Seamen’s Church in Hong Kong invites to its Danish Christmas Bazaar on 18 November 2023.

On the Saturday between 10am and 4pm, Danish ‘hygge’ is guaranteed at the bazaar. So get your Christmas mood on and spend your day with other Danes and friends of the church community at the annual event. Entrance is free!

Christmas decorations, toys and Danish food freshly imported from Denmark can be found at the bazaar, alongside with many other exclusive stalls. The bar will be open and you can also enjoy hotdogs, ‘æbleskiver’ and more.

The Danish Christmas bazaar is a big event both culturally and socially, but not at least the main income source to continue the work in and around the church, who is serving seafarers and the Danish community in Hong Kong.

Last year sponsors donated and the guests at the bazaar contributed with a total of 200,000 HKD for the church.

So if you’d like to enjoy some Danish traditions whilst contributing to the local Danish community, join the bazaar at the Mariners Club, 2 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung. 5 minutes walk from Lai King station.

“We look forward to seeing you!” Danish pastor from the Danish Church in Hong Kong, Rebecca Holm, says.