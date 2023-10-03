More Swedish beauty at Thai airport

Swedish beauty tech and wellbeing house Foreo is opening a counter in the Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand.

After another partnership with King Power Thailand, the Swedish beauty brand is about to have its third airport counter in Thailand. It already has counters in the Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok and one in Phuket International Airport.

The new counter will highlight Foreo’s newly released cleansing device alongside with other ‘facial-toning’ devices and electric toothbrushes. The campaign promotes a holistic yet minimalistic approach to beauty, aiming to make the beauty process easier and quicker.

“We are especially excited for our new placement at Don Meuang Airport, further strengthening our relationship with our fantastic partner King Power Thailand,” Foreo Global Travel Retail Director Gary Leong said.

“The placement ensures that we will be able to reach out to even more Foreo fans in Thailand and provide them with the best of our brand for their everyday needs.”

Source: The Moodie Davitt Report