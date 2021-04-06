Consular Assistant at the Norwegian embassy in Bangkok open for applications

The Royal Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok is looking for a Consular Assistant.

The announcement read:

“Do you want to work on exciting and responsible tasks at our embassy? Are you tidy and effective and find it rewarding to have many balls in the air? Do you know language? Do you live in Thailand? Then you can be the one we’re looking for. We have a position available as a locally employed consular assistant with immediate accession.

The Embassy’s consulate section assists both holidaying and resident Norwegians in Thailand with consular chores. This applies to inquiries about passport, citizenship, birth number, marriage entry and confirmations about pension, but also general inquiries about Thai and Norwegian conditions. The embassy also assists in emergency, illness and deaths. The position will also be assigned to other tasks.Tasks

• accept inquiries from the audience in counter

• contact with public agencies in Norway

• answering various audience inquiries on phone and email

• issuing various documents to the Embassy users

• other tasks will be able to add to the position depending on qualifications

Qualifications

We are looking for a person who stays in Thailand and has

• higher education. Experience from relevant work can compensate for lack of formal education.

• Norwegian as native language and master English very well, – in writing as well as oral. Knowledge of Thai is an advantage, but not a requirement.

• good knowledge of Norwegian state administration

• high work capacity and ability to deal with many issues at the same time

• good cooperation skills and is positive and service minded

• a desire to further develop a good working environment

• personal suitability for the position

We offer

• exciting and responsible tasks

• an informal and good working environment

• good wage and working conditions

As a starting point, recruitment should take place in the labor market on site, ie. that candidates should be home or have a strong connection to the place.

For more information about the position, you can contact the administrative embassy advice Janiche Berseth via email or phone + 66 (0) 22046500

Application deadline:16 April 2021

Application attached to resume and references sent per. email to emb.bangkok@mfa.no with this text in the title field ′′ Application for position as a Consular Assistant ′′