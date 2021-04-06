NORAD supports UNDP challenge to end plastic pollution

NORAd and the Royal Norwegian Embassy supports the ENDING PLASTIC POLLUTION INNOVATION CHALLENGE (EPPIC) to combat plastic pollution in four coastal cities across the ASEAN region of UNDP in Thailand..

EPPIC is looking for innovative solutions that contribute to the creation of a circular economy by preventing plastic waste and pollution at the source.

Apply here by 30 April 2021.

This project is a collaborations of Norad, Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok, Ocean or Plastic?, UNDP Indonesia, UNDP in Asia and the Pacific, United Nations in Thailand, South East Asian Youth Environment Network, Thailand Youth Biodiversity Network, Biodiversity CHM Thailand,

Thailand Policy Lab – TPLab