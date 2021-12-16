Course towards China for Finnish companies

The great upheaval in China with the green transition and the rise of the middle class opens up new opportunities for Finnish companies in the country. Conquering China however is not easy and in a recent article, Kauppapolitikka magazine wrote about the great China breakthrough.

With a population of about 1.4 billion, China is the world’s largest market and Shanghai is the world’s largest port for cargo and container traffic.

The Chinese economy is expected to grow by about 8 percent again this year, despite the pandemic, global supply difficulties for raw materials and semiconductors, and China’s recent real estate problems.

Large Finnish export companies such as Kone, Wärtsilä, and forestry companies have long been present in the country’s market. But China may also have a lot of opportunities for Finnish SMEs.

