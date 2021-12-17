Denmark and Novo Nordisk increase awareness about obesity in Bangkok

On 13 December, The Embassy Of Denmark in Bangkok, in cooperation with Novo Nordisk Pharma (Thailand) Ltd., organized a seminar on Obesity and Women’s Health at the Danish Ambassador Residence.

According to the Embassy, obesity is associated with co-morbidities and negatively impacts the health of women in many ways. The event aimed at increasing awareness and understanding about obesity and discussed the new trends within obesity treatment.

Doctors / Ob-Gyn specialists were all gathered to share and exchange knowledge and the event was very insightful and highly interactive, the Embassy concluded.