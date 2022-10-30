Danish Royal Couple to arrive in Vietnam upcoming Tuesday

The Crown Prince couple will be arriving in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, 1 November 2022 for their second official visit to the country.

As their Royal Highnesses are accompanied by the green Danish business delegation, they will attend the Grand Opening of the Denmark- Vietnam Sustainable Energy Summit and the MOU signing ceremony.

In addition, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess will also join several discussions and conferences about both countries’ collaboration on wind energy and energy efficiency with the business leaders and government representatives from the Vietnamese side.

The 2022 visit to Vietnam is to mark the 50th anniversary of Denmark and Vietnam diplomatic relations as well.

The latest update on the event will be reported followingly.