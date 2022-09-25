Pre-meeting for Danish Royal Visit to Vietnam in November 2022

The Confederation of Danish Industry (DI) invites its members and any interested participants to join the Pre-meeting for the Danish Royal Visit to Hanoi November 2022.

The meeting will be hosted on 3 October 2022 from 9.30 – 11.30 AM at DI, H.C. Andersens Boulevard 18, 1553 København V, Denmark.

Different program sections will be presented and discussed. Wind and Energy efficiency will be the main focus during both the meeting and the Royal visit.

Their Royal Highnesses The Crown Prince and The Crown Princess will visit Vietnam in November 2022 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Danish-Vietnamese diplomatic relation and discuss potential collaborations on green transitions.

Please register to attend the pre-meeting.