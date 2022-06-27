Popular Norwegian ship to return to Asian waters in the 2023/24 season

After dropping its 2022/23 Asia season, Norwegian Cruise Line plans to return to the region in 2023/24 with the Norwegian Jewel, although it will be docking in Thailand in the 2022/23 period according to a news report.

The ship will operate 12 port-rich sailings ranging from 10 to 12 days as well as a 16-day ‘Extraordinary Journey’ from Seattle to Tokyo.

Multiple embarkation ports

The October 2023 to March 2024 season will see a range of departure ports including Tokyo and Yokohama, Japan; Keelung (Taipei), Taiwan; Singapore; Port Klang (Kuala Lumpur), Malaysia; Laem Chabang (Bangkok), Thailand; Bali’s Benoa, Indonesia; and Incheon (Seoul), South Korea. In addition, there are four maiden calls: Puerto Princesa, Boracay and Salomague, Philippines, and Hualien, Taiwan.

Norwegian Jewel returns to Asia for its second season in the region following a 16-day repositioning cruise from Seattle to Tokyo via Alaska. The ship’s port-intensive Asia itineraries mostly include fewer than two sea days per cruise and multiple late-night departures and overnight calls on select itineraries at Osaka, Japan; Singapore; and Phuket, Thailand. Almost all cruises are open-jaw, allowing travelers to bookend their voyage with land tours.

‘We couldn’t be more pleased to make our long-awaited return to this uniquely diverse and culturally rich region with Norwegian Jewel, a ship we already know is incredibly popular in Asia,’ said Harry Sommer, president and CEO of NCL.

The line had planned for Norwegian Sun to sail in Asia from October this year through April 2023 but in late May announced it would deploy the ship in Europe instead.

Source: Cruise News