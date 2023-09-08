Tourist attraction “Pattaya Floating Market” catches fire, causing severe damages

The tourist attraction in Thailand like the “Four Regions Floating Market” in Pattaya caught fire late last night, Thursday, 7 September 2023, causing severe damages of at least 50 million baht, reported The Pattaya News.

The cause of the fire was predicted to be started in the middle of the market at the wooden toilets before the fire spread.

Police and firefighters with about twenty fire engines were at the scene to control the situation and rescue people as many market vendors tried to bring out their belongings and stalls out from the flames.

Currently, there is no report of serious injured people or deaths, said Pattaya City officials.

