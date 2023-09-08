General news / Thailand

Tourist attraction “Pattaya Floating Market” catches fire, causing severe damages

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo of the fire scene by Khaosod.

The tourist attraction in Thailand like the “Four Regions Floating Market” in Pattaya caught fire late last night, Thursday, 7 September 2023, causing severe damages of at least 50 million baht, reported The Pattaya News.

The cause of the fire was predicted to be started in the middle of the market at the wooden toilets before the fire spread.

Police and firefighters with about twenty fire engines were at the scene to control the situation and rescue people as many market vendors tried to bring out their belongings and stalls out from the flames.

Currently, there is no report of serious injured people or deaths, said Pattaya City officials.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/09/07/fire-causes-severe-damage-to-pattaya-floating-market-estimated-50-million-baht-of-damages/

Related posts:

Fire at Nightclub in Cambodia kills at least 6 people norwegian seamen's church pattayaOpening of new Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya with waffles and blessings Thai bus driver returns bag with 4,000 euros to Finnish owner Walking Street and Halal Foods to be held in Pattaya

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *