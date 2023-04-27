Power outages disrupt Nordic electricity system

The Nordic electricity power system and two Swedish nuclear power plants were disrupted on Wednesday, 26 April 2023.

“Due to the disruption, replacement production from the Nordic balancing power market was activated and the situation was stabilized,” Finnish grid operator Fingrid said, adding that Sweden, Finland, Norway and eastern Denmark were affected.

According to Reuters, the two nuclear power plants, Forsmark 1 and 2 will remain offline until midnight on Thursday (2200 GMT on Wednesday).

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/power-outages-hit-nordic-electricity-system-2023-04-26/