Thai bus driver returns bag with 4,000 euros to Finnish owner

Thai bus driver, Lek, returned a bag with 4,000 euros to Finnish owner in Pattaya, Chonburi province on 8 February 2023. The bag also contained the tourist’s phone and other belongings.

According to The Pattaya News, Lek found the bag in the back of his car before he tried to find the tourist’s contact and the hotel she was staying at.

When Rao Rak Pattaya (We Love Pattaya) Facebook page shared a post about the incident, many Facebook users came to widely praise the bus driver for his honesty and kindness.

Some people suggested the authorities should reward him an honor sticker for his car.

