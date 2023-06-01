Walking Street and Halal Foods to be held in Pattaya

The 2nd annual “Walking Street and Halal Foods” event will be held at the Nongprue Health Garden/Nongprue Public Park in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand from 2-5 June 2023.

There will be moreover than fifty fashion shops and one hundred certified Halal restaurants for visitors to enjoy.

Halal food is any food or product prepared and handled according to Islamic Sharia law.

For example, halal food includes fruit, vegetables, fish, chicken, lamb, beef, duck, and eggs. It will have no trace of pork or alcohol and does not mix haram (opposite of halal) products.

Scandinavians living in Pattaya’s area who would like to immerse themselves in the alternative dietary and cultures, feel free to check the event out and leave us comments what you think.

