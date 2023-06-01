General news / Thailand

Walking Street and Halal Foods to be held in Pattaya

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The event poster via The Pattaya News.

The 2nd annual “Walking Street and Halal Foods” event will be held at the Nongprue Health Garden/Nongprue Public Park in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand from 2-5 June 2023.

There will be moreover than fifty fashion shops and one hundred certified Halal restaurants for visitors to enjoy.

Halal food is any food or product prepared and handled according to Islamic Sharia law.

For example, halal food includes fruit, vegetables, fish, chicken, lamb, beef, duck, and eggs. It will have no trace of pork or alcohol and does not mix haram (opposite of halal) products.

Scandinavians living in Pattaya’s area who would like to immerse themselves in the alternative dietary and cultures, feel free to check the event out and leave us comments what you think.

Sources:

Related posts:

norwegian chaplain pattaya churchSaying farewell to chaplain of Norwegian Seamen’s Church in Pattaya: “The most interesting place” Up & Above Restaurant and Bar welcomes Autumn with “Koyo Afternoon Tea” EU finances nutrition improvement project in Laos Many areas of Pattaya experience flood

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *