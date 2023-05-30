An International Smart Cities Conference will be held from 25-28 June 2023 at the PEACH convention center located at the Royal Cliff Hotel in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand.

The theme of this year’s conference is “The Revolutions of Mankind.” The event will feature seminars, exhibitions, and demonstrations around smart city technology designed to exchange knowledge on smart city development that benefits urban planning from around the world, according to The Pattaya News.

The conference is organized by the IEEE Power & Energy Society – Thailand together with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/05/30/pattaya-to-hold-international-smart-cities-conference-in-june/