DABGO invites to Sommer Stambord first Wednesday in August

DABGO invites to Sommer Stambord, Wednesday 2 of August, at Villa Copenhagen.

For this year’s Sommer Stambord, DABGO will focus on the experience abroad and its value. Is foreign experience worth anything at all? It will be possible to listen to different inspiring speakers and network with other Danes abroad.

A part of the theme will be the preparation in the time before moving abroad, how to achieve success once you are out and how to translate your years abroad into value in the eyes of others (employers, colleagues, friends, family and headhunters, etc.).

Location: Villa Copenhagen, Tietgensgade 35-39, 1704 Copenhagen.

Time: 2 August 2023, at 15:45

Agenda:

15:45 Registration

16:00 – 16:10 Welcome, Rasmus Elsborg-Jensen, Evening Conferences

16:10 – 16:50 Kriti Prajapati, Copenhagen Relocation

16:50 – 17:25 Birgitte Høj Ranch, Global Mobility Lead, LEO Pharma

17:25 – 17:55 Jesper Løvendahl, Founder of DABGO

17:55 – 18:00 Rounding off by Anders Krog, General Secretary DABGO

18:00 – 19:00 networking – Bubbles sponsored by Enterprise Rent-A-Car

19:00 – 21:00 dinner

21:00 – 24:00 networking

Price: DKK 345 incl. 2-course buffet, a glass of wine/beer and a welcome drink.

We will also share the results of a survey made with 250 Danes abroad about their experience and tips for being successful abroad and at home.

REGISTER HERE

Should you need an overnight stay, you can advantageously use the code STAMBORD2023 when booking at the Villa, and if you want to stay for several days, the code also works over the weekend.