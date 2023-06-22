EAC’s former headquarters in Bangkok to become luxury hotel

The former headquarters of the East Asiatic Company (EAC), built in 1884 on the banks of the Chao Phraya River, is currently undergoing renovations. Asset World Corp Public Company Limited (AWC) is collaborating with Nobu Hospitality to transform this historic landmark into Thailand’s first Nobu hotel.

Commonly known as the abandoned structure opposite to The Oriental Hotel on Soi Charoen Krung 40 , the building will now become The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok. The project aims to blend the building’s historical legacy with the modern elegance and luxury associated with the Nobu brand.

With its Venetian-inspired architecture and strategic location along the Chao Phraya River, the EAC building has been admired by generations of locals and visitors alike for its cultural significance and as a testament to the importance of the business empire of the EAC. AWC’s development approach focuses on preserving the building’s architectural integrity while incorporating iconic design elements from Nobu.

AWC is committed to meticulous restoration and attention to detail, ensuring that the hotel seamlessly combines the historical charm of the EAC building with the sophisticated ambiance of the Nobu experience. AWC’s CEO is Ms. Wallapa Traisora and she is the daughter of Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi who bought the building from EAC when the company moved to Rama 4 Road in 1995.

In addition to The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok, AWC is also working on another riverside project called The Ritz-Carlton at Lhong Pier. These efforts reflect AWC’s dedication to enhancing Bangkok’s hospitality offerings and revitalizing its waterfront areas.

The Plaza Athenee Nobu Hotel and Spa Bangkok is scheduled to open in 2026. It will become a unique addition to Bangkok’s hospitality landscape, blending the history of the EAC building with the beauty of the Chao Phraya River.