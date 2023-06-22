Finland invited to participate in building Nusantara National Capital

The Nusantara Capital City Authority (OIKN) invites Finland to participate in building the Nusantara National Capital.

Nusantara is the future capital of Indonesia. That is determined and regulated by Law Number 3 of 2022. It is located on the east coast of the island of Kalimantan. The area of Nusantara is almost four times of Jakarta.

“Nusantara will be developed as a city that focuses on the happiness and well-being of its people. We welcome the collaboration with Finland, which has the trademark as the happiest country in the world,” Head of OIKN, Bambang Susantono, noted in a statement on Wednesday, June 21.

OIKN and Business Finland held a virtual business forum. This was related to the development of Nusantara National Capital as a smart city. The forum was attended by companies and the representatives of the Finnish ministries.

Nusantara’s vision is to become a sustainable smart city as well as focusing on its people’s happiness index. OIKN Deputy for Green and Digital Transformation, Ali Berawi, stated.

“The vision for the Nusantara Capital City is to be the happiest city by utilizing technological advancements,” Berawi remarked.

Petri Peltonen, Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, said Finland is committed to serve as a bridge between Finland and Nusantara. The ministry wants to connect Finnish companies with opportunities to participate in the opening of a new world-class capital city project.

The forum was continued with the Intergovernmental discussions (G2G). This is OIKN, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland, Indonesian Ambassador to Finland, and Finnish Ambassador to Indonesia.

Source: antaranews.com