DABS Coffee Table Meetings are back on 1 July

The Danish Business Association in Singapore is hosting their first Coffee Table meeting this year starting on 1 July at Saxo Capital Markets Pte Ltd.

The first DABS Coffee Table Meeting entitled “Mediation as a Method of Dispute Resolution” will introduce you to mediation as a dispute resolution option, discuss what mediation is and in which situation it can be used to resolve disputes.

This Coffee table meeting will be led by Frank M Andersen who is an Accredited Mediator with Singapore Mediation Centre as well as with Singapore International Mediation Institute and a Qualified Mediator with the International Mediation Institute.

Date & Time: Thursday, 1 July 2021, 8am – 9am.

The event is for DABS members only and participation is free of charge. Registration is mandatory.

